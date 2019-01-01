Scientists Are More Religious Than You Think
Sermon Illustrations
Scientists Are More Religious Than You Think
Image: MR.Cole_Photographer / Getty
In his book Star Struck: Seeing the Wonder of the Creator in the Cosmos, astronomy professor and committed Christian, David Hart Bradstreet writes:
Is God calling you to be a scientist? That's not for me to say. Just make sure you don't let anyone ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: