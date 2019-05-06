Movie Assassin Portrayal Driven by Actor’s Real Grief

Image: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty

In an interview, actor Keanu Reeves, star of the ultra-violent action thriller John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, offered a nugget of insight into why his portrayal continues to strike a chord with audiences.

In the films, John Wick is an expert assassin whose murderous rampage is triggered ...