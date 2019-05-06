Movie Assassin Portrayal Driven by Actor’s Real Grief
Sermon Illustrations
Movie Assassin Portrayal Driven by Actor’s Real Grief
Image: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty
In an interview, actor Keanu Reeves, star of the ultra-violent action thriller John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, offered a nugget of insight into why his portrayal continues to strike a chord with audiences.
In the films, John Wick is an expert assassin whose murderous rampage is triggered ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: