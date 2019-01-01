Having Money Increases ‘Mean’ Behavior

Image: Rob Heber / EyeEm / Getty

Paul Piff, a professor at University of California, Irvine, studies how money influences humans' relationships with one another. His striking conclusion is that money makes us mean. Piff describes one of his experiments involving two individuals playing a rigged game of Monopoly.

We randomly assigned one of the [players] to be a rich player in a rigged game ...