For Elite NBA Players, Pressure is Biggest Opponent

Image: Ezra Shaw / Staff / Getty

By the time an elite player ascends to the NBA, that player has hoisted an almost incalculable number of shots, both in games and in practice. One would think that an NBA champion player like Steph Curry, would be so habitually skilled at the act of shooting a basketball that anytime the need arose, he could play with machine-like efficiency, without thought or emotion. ...