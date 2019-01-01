Big Tasks are Accompanied by Big Doubts

Image: ColobusYeti / Getty

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Batman assembles a team of super-champions to take on a rising tide of super-villains. An ancient entity named Steppenwolf is leading an army in a hunt for a weapon powerful enough to destroy the planet. Humanity needs a team of heroes.

The film’s world of CGI heroics and villainy is humanized ...