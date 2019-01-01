Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Why Do So Many Egyptian Statues Have Broken Noses?

Why Do So Many Egyptian Statues Have Broken Noses?
Image: ajiravan / Getty

Here’s the most common question from visitors to Brooklyn Museum's Egyptian art galleries: Why are the statues’ noses broken?

Edward Bleiberg, who oversees the museum's Egyptian art, was surprised the first few times he heard this question. He had taken for granted that the sculptures were damaged. Certainly, after thousands of years, an ancient artifact should ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Worshiping God Better Than Super Bowl

John Burrough, retired NFL star, reflects on his 1998 Super Bowl experience:

In the middle of all the explosions and hoopla and hype, all I could think was, Is this it? Is this all ...
[ Read More ]

Recent Converts View Biblical Miracles with Awe

Mark Galli tells the following story in his book Jesus Mean and Wild:

A group of Laotian refugees who had been attending the Sacramento church I pastored approached me after the service ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top