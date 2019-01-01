Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Preaching The Gospel To Yourself

Preaching The Gospel To Yourself
Image: digidreamgrafix / Getty

In his classic history of the Civil War, author Shelby Foote relates the story of Commodore Andrew H. Foote who partnered with Ulysses S. Grant to capture Fort Donelson on the Cumberland River. Commodore Foote commanded a fleet of ironclads and other vessels that supported Grant in his assault.

According to Shelby Foote:

Commodore Andrew H. Foote ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

"The Patriot": Perseverance despite Heartbreak

The 2000 movie, The Patriot starred Mel Gibson as Benjamin Martin, a reluctant Revolutionary War hero. Martin has an 18-year-old son named Gabriel who is eager to join the conflict. ...

[ Read More ]

Miracle in Ethiopia

God has a way of turning the deepest pain into victory. Because Ethiopian Christians faithfully ministered to a convicted murderer in jail, God brought salvation to Mohammed Ahmed, ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top