Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Many Are Trying to Find Self-Worth through Productivity

Many Are Trying to Find Self-Worth through Productivity
Image: Westend61 / Getty

After finishing her psychiatry residency, a young doctor was working at a New York City hospital. She was friends with a doctor who was a few years ahead of her and who was pregnant with her second child. The older doctor said to her friend one day, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Business Leaders Often Feel Burnt Out

Business Leaders Often Feel Burnt Out

Srinivasan S. Pillay, a psychiatrist and an assistant clinical professor at Harvard Medical School who studies burnout, recently surveyed a random sample of 72 senior leaders and found ...

[ Read More ]
Americans Keeping the Sabbath less Often

Americans Keeping the Sabbath less Often

A new national survey found that Americans don't pay as much attention to the Sabbath as we used to. The new survey depicts the modern Sabbath as a day focused on relaxation and errand-running ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top