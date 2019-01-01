Many Are Trying to Find Self-Worth through Productivity
Sermon Illustrations
Many Are Trying to Find Self-Worth through Productivity
Image: Westend61 / Getty
After finishing her psychiatry residency, a young doctor was working at a New York City hospital. She was friends with a doctor who was a few years ahead of her and who was pregnant with her second child. The older doctor said to her friend one day, ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: