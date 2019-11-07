Florida ATM Thieves Foiled by Thermodynamics
Sermon Illustrations
Florida ATM Thieves Foiled by Thermodynamics
Image: Redline96 / Getty
Two enterprising wannabe burglars are probably vowing to watch fewer action movies, and instead do more research on the tools of their trade. Local police say that video surveillance footage shows two burglars attempting to cut open an automatic teller ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: