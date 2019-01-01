Famous Author Had Something Worth More than Money

Image: simonbradfield / Getty

In his book, John Bogle, founder of the Vanguard Group, recounts an event that highlights the importance of contentment.

There was a party given by a billionaire hedge fund manager on Shelter Island. The successful author Kurt Vonnegut informs, Joseph Heller, another successful author, that their host had made more money in a single day than Heller had earned from his wildly popular novel Catch-22 over its whole history. Heller responds. “Yes, but I have something he will never have … enough.”

John C. Bogle, Enough: True Measures of Money, Business, and Life, (Wiley, 2009), Page 1