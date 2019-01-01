Want a Happy Marriage? Do the Dishes Together.

David Finch, Oakland, Oregon; source: Caroline Kitchener, “Doing Dishes is the Worst,” The Atlantic (4-3-18)

Every day, they slowly accumulate. Plates covered in sauces and crumbs. Forks, knives, and spoons all gummed with bits of this and that. At the end of a long day of work, cooking, cleaning, and, for many, negotiating with small children, a couple has to face the big question: Who is going to do the dishes?

A report from the Council of Contemporary Families ...