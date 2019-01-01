Study Says Gender is not a Social Construct

Nicole Russell, “Gender isn’t some social construct, study says,” Washington Examiner (2-6-18); Submitted by Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky

One of the main tenets of transgenderism is that gender is merely a social construct, not a biological reality. It follows that a person born a woman can actually become male or vice versa with little pushback or fanfare. Though it focuses mainly on child’s ...