Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Study Says Gender is not a Social Construct

Nicole Russell, “Gender isn’t some social construct, study says,” Washington Examiner (2-6-18); Submitted by Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky

Study Says Gender is not a Social Construct

One of the main tenets of transgenderism is that gender is merely a social construct, not a biological reality. It follows that a person born a woman can actually become male or vice versa with little pushback or fanfare. Though it focuses mainly on child’s ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Transgenderism—The Lego Kit or Art Restoration View

Transgenderism—The Lego Kit or Art Restoration View

In his book Transgender, author/pastor Vaughn Roberts draws on a distinction made by John Wyatt between the "Lego kit" view of the human body and the "art restoration" ...

[ Read More ]

New York City Official Underestimates the Impact of Gender

In January of 2007, the New York City Board of Health unexpectedly withdrew a proposal to allow city residents to change the sex on their birth certificates without undergoing sex-change ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top