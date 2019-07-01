How God Used a ‘Dead in the Water’ Sermon

Hugh Litchfield, Visualizing the Sermon: Preaching Without Notes (CSS Publishing, 1996); submitted by Major Dalton, Winthrop Harbor, Illinois

One afternoon while walking through the Norfolk General Hospital, Dr. Hugh Litchfield heard his name being called from across the lobby. As a man approached, he asked; “Hi, Dr. Litchfield, remember me?”

About 10 years earlier the young man had visited the church where Dr. Litchfield was serving. He was facing possible jail time over tax ...