Sermon Illustrations
How God Used a ‘Dead in the Water’ Sermon
Hugh Litchfield, Visualizing the Sermon: Preaching Without Notes (CSS Publishing, 1996); submitted by Major Dalton, Winthrop Harbor, Illinois
One afternoon while walking through the Norfolk General Hospital, Dr. Hugh Litchfield heard his name being called from across the lobby. As a man approached, he asked; “Hi, Dr. Litchfield, remember me?”
About 10 years earlier the young man had visited the church where Dr. Litchfield was serving. He was facing possible jail time over tax ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments