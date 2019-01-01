Estate of Social Worker Leaves Millions to Charity

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Sasha Ingber, “Social Worker Led Frugal Life to Leave Nearly $11 Million to Children’s Charities,” NPR (12-29-18)

After Alan Naiman died of cancer at 63, he left most of his estate to a variety of charities serving children with various needs. This came as no surprise to his friends, who knew him as a frugal yet generous soul.

They just didn’t realize exactly how generous.

That’s because the charitable windfall that Naiman ...