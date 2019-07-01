Sermon Illustrations
Cancer and Suffering Can Obliterate Racism
Tony Hoagland, “The Cure for Racism Is Cancer,” The Sun Magazine (9-18); submitted by Kevin Miller, Wheaton, Illinois
The first time you park your car in the vast, cold cavern of the underground garage and step onto the [hospital] elevator, you may feel alien and forsaken. Perhaps you’ll feel that you have been singled out unfairly, plucked from your healthy life and cast into this cruel ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments