Sermon Illustrations
Why Athletes (and Christians) Need a ‘Quiet Eye’
David Finch, Oakland, Oregon; source: David Robson, “Why Athletes Need a ‘Quiet Eye,’” BBC.com (6-29-18)
Researchers have now identified some of the common mental processes that mark out elite athletes. And one of the most intriguing aspects appears to be a phenomenon known as the “quiet eye.” It is a kind of enhanced visual perception that allows the athlete to eliminate any distractions as they plan their next move.
Intriguingly, “quiet eye” ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments