Weary Immigrants Meet by Phone for Virtual Church

Matt Woodley, Editor, PreachingToday.com; source: Susan S. Phillips, “The Cultivated Life” (IVP Books, 2015), pgs. 28-29

The New York Times ran an article about Chinese immigrants in the United States who meet by phone at night for worship and fellowship. More than one hundred people call each night to the Church of Grace in Manhattan's Chinatown, where the pastor leads them in hymn singing and Bible study.

The immigrants are spread out around ...