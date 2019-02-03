Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Upside of Stress

Kelly McGonigal, “The Upside of Stress,” (Avery, 2015), page 65

The Upside of Stress

Researchers at Stanford and Florida State University asked a broad sample of US adults, ages eighteen through seventy-eight, to rate how much they agreed with the statement “Taking all things together, I feel my life is meaningful.” The researchers then looked at what distinguished people ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Study Reveals the Upside of Stress

Study Reveals the Upside of Stress

In 1975, Salvatore Maddi, a psychologist at the University of Chicago, began to study the long-term impact of stress on employees at the Illinois Bell Telephone Company. It was supposed ...

[ Read More ]
Every Crisis Is an Invitation

Every Crisis Is an Invitation

"Crises of every kind will find us … [But] these crises enter our lives not just as challenges to us to retain our balance and stability, but as invitations to stretch our hearts ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top