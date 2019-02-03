Sermon Illustrations
The Upside of Stress
Kelly McGonigal, “The Upside of Stress,” (Avery, 2015), page 65
Researchers at Stanford and Florida State University asked a broad sample of US adults, ages eighteen through seventy-eight, to rate how much they agreed with the statement “Taking all things together, I feel my life is meaningful.” The researchers then looked at what distinguished people ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments