There is no Repentance without Risk and Vulnerability

Matt Woodley, Editor, PreachingToday.com; source: Alan Paton, Too Late the Phalarope (Scribner, 2011), pages 137-138

There’s a powerful scene in a novel written by the South African writer Alan Paton. The story centers on a young police lieutenant, husband, and father named Pieter. Pieter struggles with depression, he has what we would call “father issues,” and he’s on the verge of an affair with a younger ...