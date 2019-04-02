Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

There is no Repentance without Risk and Vulnerability

Matt Woodley, Editor, PreachingToday.com; source: Alan Paton, Too Late the Phalarope (Scribner, 2011), pages 137-138

There is no Repentance without Risk and Vulnerability

There’s a powerful scene in a novel written by the South African writer Alan Paton. The story centers on a young police lieutenant, husband, and father named Pieter. Pieter struggles with depression, he has what we would call “father issues,” and he’s on the verge of an affair with a younger ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

New Insight into the Miracle of Metamorphosis

New Insight into the Miracle of Metamorphosis

Until recently, the only way to study how a caterpillar changes into a butterfly was to cut open the chrysalis or x-ray it—both with fatal results. But a recent issue of National ...

[ Read More ]
The Danger of Unrecognized Heart Trouble

The Danger of Unrecognized Heart Trouble

In his recent (2017) book, Timothy Jennings writes of the dangers of unrecognized heart issues:

Hypertension—high blood pressure—has been called the silent killer, but ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top