Police Officer Gives Life in Exchange for Hostage

Phil Helsel, “French police officer who traded places with hostage during terror attack dies,” NBC News.Com (3-23-18); Archbishop Charles Chaput, “A Lesson for Holy Week From the Witness of Arnaud Beltrame,” National Catholic Register (3-26-18); submitted by Jonathan Romig, Westford, Massachusetts

In March 2018 a lone gunman took several people hostage in a French supermarket. Arnaud Beltrame, a French police officer, offered to trade places with a hostage during the standoff. Because of his actions the hostage lived, but the officer died. A spokesperson ...