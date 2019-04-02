I Subscribe, Therefore I Am?

Related Sermon Illustrations

Founder of Amazon Planned Decades Ahead If you own stock in Amazon, you get a letter from founder Jeff Bezos each year, reminding you of Amazon's commitment to think long-term. In his 2015 letter to shareowners, Bezos opens: ... [ Read More ]

Biker Chooses to Be Buried in His Harley-Davidson Sidecar For some motorcycle owners, biking is simply a hobby. For others, it's more than a hobby; it's a way of life. For one Pennsylvania man, however, biking has been both a way of life ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos