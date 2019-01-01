Sermon Illustrations
Florida Man Threatens with Weapon Named ‘Kindness’
Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: David Moye, “Florida Man Threatens to Kill Neighbor with ‘Kindness’--The Name of His Machete,” Huffington Post (1-14-19)
Whereas the conventional wisdom calls for killing your neighbors with kindness, resident Bryan Stewart took the idea to its literal extreme.
According to the Pensacola News-Journal, Stewart was approached by neighbors about unpleasant yelling and other ...
