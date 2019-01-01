Fireman’s Promise Built Faith in Those He Rescued

Ray Comfort, The Final Curtain (New Leaf Press, 2018), pg. 199-200

In December of 2016, a ride at Knott's Berry Farm in California became stuck 148 feet in the air. There were 20 people on board, including seven children. Firefighters tried to reach the stranded passengers by using a massive ladder, but it was too short. Fire crews had no choice. ...