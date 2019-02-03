Sermon Illustrations
Can a Scholar Believe in the Resurrection?
Lindsay Whaley, “Can a Classicist Believe in Christmas?” Veritas (12-13-16)
Can a classical scholar believe in Jesus? Lindsay Whaley, professor of mathematics and linguistics at Dartmouth University, certainly thinks so. Whaley writes:
Billions of people around the world…celebrate Jesus’ resurrection. But can we really take it seriously? Or is Christianity—as cosmologist, Stephen Hawking once put it—“A fairy story for people afraid of the dark?” ...
