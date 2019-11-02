The Atheist Who Misses Heaven

Simon Davis; “Why Do So Many ‘Nones’ Believe in Life after Death?”; (7-15-16); submitted by Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky

Simon Davis, writing for Religion News Service, tells us, “Since atheist blogger Martin Hughes left Christianity, he hasn’t missed believing in God or in hell. But he does miss heaven.”

Hughes said, “I wish that there was one to ...