Arizona Man Saves a Life by Recalling Sitcom Scene

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, PreachingToday.com; source: Alex Horton, “She wasn’t breathing. He didn’t know CPR. Then he recalled an old episode of ‘The Office,’” Washington Post (1-26-19)

Tire shop technician Cross Scott had no idea his routine test drive for a customer would help save a life. During the test drive, Scott encountered another vehicle with flashing hazard lights, with the driver slumped over the wheel. Fearing the driver might be close to death, he sprang into action—until ...