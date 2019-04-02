Sermon Illustrations
Arizona Man Saves a Life by Recalling Sitcom Scene
Jelani Greenidge, pastor, PreachingToday.com; source: Alex Horton, “She wasn’t breathing. He didn’t know CPR. Then he recalled an old episode of ‘The Office,’” Washington Post (1-26-19)
Tire shop technician Cross Scott had no idea his routine test drive for a customer would help save a life. During the test drive, Scott encountered another vehicle with flashing hazard lights, with the driver slumped over the wheel. Fearing the driver might be close to death, he sprang into action—until ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments