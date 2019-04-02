Sermon Illustrations
Alert Social Worker Rescues Young Woman Fleeing Kidnapper
Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: “Woman who found Jayme Closs say abducted girl named the suspect right away,” CBS News (1-14-19)
Jeanne Nutter did not leave her house intending to be a hero, but rather to walk her dog. "I was at the end of my driveway; I saw a young woman who appeared to be in distress," said Nutter, a trained social worker. "She was probably about ten or 12 feet from me saying, 'I ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments