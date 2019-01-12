Explore
The Miracle of Christmas

Image: Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash

In an article for Christianity Today Rebecca McLaughlin writes:

I’d just read my four-year-old the story of the angel Gabriel meeting with Mary. I tried not to panic when she said, “I don’t believe that.”

“Well, do you believe that God made you?”

“Yes, I believe that.”

“And do you believe that Jesus died for your sins?”

“Yes.”

“And that he rose from the dead?”

“Yes.”

After more gentle probing, it turned out it was really just the angel that she didn’t buy. But nonetheless, my daughter isn’t alone in her natural skepticism about the supernatural. When we stop to think about it, Christmas stretches our credulity. It comes complete with an angel appearing, a virgin conceiving, a star guiding, and heavenly hosts singing. How can rational, scientifically literate, 21st-century people like us believe such things, when even a child finds them hard to take?

However, to believe in the God of the Bible who created the universe and not to believe in miracles is rather obtuse. It would be like my daughter believing her dad could make bread from scratch (which he can) but that he couldn’t toast a Pop-Tart. In fact, if you are a Christian you are already signed up to believe that the universe and everyone in it is God’s handiwork.

Physicist Jonathan Feng says, “What is truly amazing about the Christian faith is the idea that God made the universe—from quarks to galaxies but at the same time cared enough about us to be born as a human being. To come down, to die and be crucified in the person of Jesus, and to bring forgiveness and new life to broken people.”

Christians believe in Christmas in all its supernatural glory because miracles aren’t hard for God.

Source: Rebecca McLaughlin, “4 Reasons to Believe in the Christmas Miracle,” Christianity Today (December, 2018)

