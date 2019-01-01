Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Man Intoxicated by Own Stomach

Man Intoxicated by Own Stomach
Image: urbancow / Getty

“Auto-brewery syndrome” sounds like a drive-through for alcoholics, but for a small, underdiagnosed portion of the general population, it’s just as dangerous. Not only can it expose you to significant health risks, but those who have it are often accused of being lazy, undisciplined, or flat-out lying. Auto-brewery syndrome is a medical condition where certain fungi in the ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Cancer Survivor and Trauma Expert on 'Spiritual Surrender'

Cancer Survivor and Trauma Expert on 'Spiritual Surrender'

At the age of 35 Christian psychologist and researcher Dr. Jamie Aten was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his pelvis. Aten said:

For the first six months, whenever ...
[ Read More ]

Journalist Tony Snow on the Art of Being Sick

The art of being sick is not the same as the art of getting well. Some cancer patients recover; some don't. But the ordeal of facing your mortality and feeling your frailty sharpens ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top