Are We Living in a Post-Happy World?

Image: Frank Busch / Unsplash

Joy, it seems, is everywhere these days. It is used to sell boxes at Ikea. It is included in ads for drinks at McDonald’s and there are T-shirts that tout joy as “an act of resistance.” There is the “Chasing Joy” podcast. And a number of books are being published each year devoted to joyful living, including marriage and productivity.

But if joy is everywhere, why does happiness ...