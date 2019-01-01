Are We Living in a Post-Happy World?
Sermon Illustrations
Are We Living in a Post-Happy World?
Image: Frank Busch / Unsplash
Joy, it seems, is everywhere these days. It is used to sell boxes at Ikea. It is included in ads for drinks at McDonald’s and there are T-shirts that tout joy as “an act of resistance.” There is the “Chasing Joy” podcast. And a number of books are being published each year devoted to joyful living, including marriage and productivity.
But if joy is everywhere, why does happiness ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: