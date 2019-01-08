When Discontent, Consider the Lily
When Discontent, Consider the Lily
Image: Ganymede Photography / Getty
The 19th century philosopher Søren Kierkegaard told the following parable:
There once was a lily who lived a happy life beside a rippling brook. This beautiful little flower, in its simple surroundings, was content and carefree. Until one day. Until the day when the bird showed up. Now this feathered visitor was a showoff. A braggart ...
