Science Can't Provide Solution for the Deepest Need of the Heart

Science Can't Provide Solution for the Deepest Need of the Heart
Consider this comment a girl posted on an atheist website:

I'm confused ... I always believed science would be the cure-all for my problems, but I don’t know if I can keep living without eternal life. I guess I'll just have to find a way myself to make it through this meaningless existence. I just wish I knew of someone who could show me the path to eternal life. ...

Christianity Today
