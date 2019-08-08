Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Rock Legend Lacks ‘Inner Core’

Rock Legend Lacks ‘Inner Core’
Image: Gareth Copley / Staff / Getty

In writing his book, The Sun & The Moon & The Rolling Stones, Rich Cohen had a unique insider’s access to Mick Jagger, one of the most famous rock n’ rollers of all time. But what struck Cohen the most was Jagger’s seeming lack of what we might call an inner core. Cohen ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

NFL Star Reflects on Near-Death Injury

NFL Star Reflects on Near-Death Injury

Ricardo Lockette rose up the ranks of pro football and eventually helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014. But on November 1, 2015, the wide receiver and special teams ...

[ Read More ]
Does Success and Fame Fill Our Emptiness?

Does Success and Fame Fill Our Emptiness?

Does wealth, fame, and success fill the emptiness in the human heart? Two contemporary celebrities who seemed to have everything have shared a similar truth.

First, Thom Yorke, frontman ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top