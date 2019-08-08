Rock Legend Lacks ‘Inner Core’
Sermon Illustrations
Rock Legend Lacks ‘Inner Core’
Image: Gareth Copley / Staff / Getty
In writing his book, The Sun & The Moon & The Rolling Stones, Rich Cohen had a unique insider’s access to Mick Jagger, one of the most famous rock n’ rollers of all time. But what struck Cohen the most was Jagger’s seeming lack of what we might call an inner core. Cohen ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: