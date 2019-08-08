Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Popular Actress Seeks Answer for Her Fear of Death

Popular Actress Seeks Answer for Her Fear of Death
Image: Rich Fury / Stringer / Getty

Amanda Peet (born 1972) is an American actress who has appeared in film, stage, and television. She appeared on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert and put him into a very awkward moment. Things got real, when Colbert asked Peet about her HBO show Togetherness. On the show, many of the characters struggle through midlife crises.

Stephen Colbert: "You've ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Musician Sting Hopes for A Peaceful Death

Musician Sting Hopes for A Peaceful Death

International musician Sting has won 16 Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million records. But in a recent interview for Rolling Stone, the 64-year-old admits that he spends a lot of ...

[ Read More ]
Evangelist Leighton Ford Meets Muhammad Ali

Evangelist Leighton Ford Meets Muhammad Ali

Leighton Ford, evangelist and brother-in-law of Billy Graham, once met the former boxing champion Muhammad Ali at a hotel in Sydney, Australia. Ford listened as Ali regaled a group ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top