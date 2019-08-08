Popular Actress Seeks Answer for Her Fear of Death

Image: Rich Fury / Stringer / Getty

Amanda Peet (born 1972) is an American actress who has appeared in film, stage, and television. She appeared on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert and put him into a very awkward moment. Things got real, when Colbert asked Peet about her HBO show Togetherness. On the show, many of the characters struggle through midlife crises.

Stephen Colbert: "You've ...