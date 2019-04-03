Explore

NBA Star Decreases so Better Player can Increase

Image: Michael Reaves / Stringer / Getty

NBA star, Dwayne Wade, decided to come back for one final season with the Miami Heat to make an impact before his retirement. Wade’s stellar career includes playing alongside superstar Lebron James for four seasons.

After losing the Finals in the 2011 season, Wade knew some things needed to ...

