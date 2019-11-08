Gang Leader Caught Impersonating Daughter in Escape Attempt
Sermon Illustrations
Gang Leader Caught Impersonating Daughter in Escape Attempt
Image: Mathieu LE MAUFF / Getty
In a recent attempt to escape prison, a Brazilian drug trafficker’s plan was likely inspired by the Mission Impossible series and other similar films. Alas, in his case, there was no Hollywood ending.
Clauvino da Silva was apprehended by authorities wearing ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: