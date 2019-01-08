Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

A Coach Improves Tiny Things by One Percent

A Coach Improves Tiny Things by One Percent
Image: Bryn Lennon / Staff / Getty

British Cycling was in a desperate situation. Since 1908, British riders had won just a single Olympic gold medal. Their performance was so bad that a top manufacturer in Europe refused to sell bikes to the team because they were afraid that it would hurt sales if other professionals saw the Brits using their gear.

Then the organization hired ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Global Trend of Looking for the Quick Fix

The Global Trend of Looking for the Quick Fix

Jeffrey Zacks, professor of psychology and radiology at Washington University in St Louis, laments what he calls a "global trend" of looking for short cuts to solve our problems.

Is ...
[ Read More ]
NFL Quarterback Says Performance Requires Going on Autopilot

NFL Quarterback Says Performance Requires Going on Autopilot

Any skill, art, or good habit requires more than knowledge. It also requires hours of training and practice. For instance, when Alec Baldwin asked NFL quarterback Andrew Luck what ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top