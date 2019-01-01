Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Texas Judge Accidentally Forces Own Resignation

Texas Judge Accidentally Forces Own Resignation
Image: Pattanaphong Khuankaew / EyeEm / Getty

Judge William McLeod, a few months into his post as a civil court judge, thought he was on solid legal ground when he filed a set of paperwork and updated his website. Turns out he didn’t know the law as well as he thought.

The paperwork was a declaration to the Texas Ethics Commission of his intention to run ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

News That Illustrates

A note from Brian Lowery, managing editor: "News That Illustrates" is a new feature that we're adding to our weekly illustrations. Each week I'm going to offer links to ten, up-to-the-minute ...

[ Read More ]

News That Illustrates

A note from Brian Lowery, managing editor: "News That Illustrates" is a new feature that we're adding to our weekly illustrations. Each week I'm going to offer links to ten, up-to-the-minute ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top