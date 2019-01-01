Pro Basketball Player Finds Opportunity in Tragedy

Image: Andy Lyons / Staff / Getty

Newly traded bench player Skal Labissiere arrived in Portland, knowing that his playing time would be minimal at best. Yet, reflecting on his path to the NBA, he was not filled with anxiety, but gratitude.

Labissiere knows that he’ll probably just play a few “garbage time” minutes during a blowout, a far cry from the 20 minutes per game he played for ...