NBA’s Cookie Mom Delights with Gifts of Love

For a growing number of NBA players, the postgame highlight of any road trip across the Midwest isn’t a postgame restaurant or bar. It’s a hug, encouragement, and homemade cookies--all courtesy of Diane Simon.

Simon, 64, is a Cleveland native who manages a local AT&T branch. She’s also an NBA fan who loves to meet people and give back. She regularly greets players ...