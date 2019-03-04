Sermon Illustrations
Is the Lottery a Good Gamble?
Image: dylan nolte / unsplash
Researchers have determined that a person who drives 10 miles to buy a lottery ticket is three times more likely to be killed in a car accident while driving to buy the ticket than he or she is to win the jackpot. Yet, even with nearly impossible odds ...
