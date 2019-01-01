Is Heaven a Celestial North Korea?

Image: Varun Singh Bhati / EyeEm / Getty

Will heaven consist of eternal boredom? Some unbelieving thinkers assume it will. For example, in his best-selling book, Heavens on Earth: The Scientific Search for the Afterlife, Immortality, and Utopia, atheist Michael Shermer wonders if there are tennis courts and golf courses in heaven. Shermer explains:

In other words, are there any challenges? If there is no disease, sickness, aging, or death in heaven, ...