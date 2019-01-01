Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Is Heaven a Celestial North Korea?

Is Heaven a Celestial North Korea?
Image: Varun Singh Bhati / EyeEm / Getty

Will heaven consist of eternal boredom? Some unbelieving thinkers assume it will. For example, in his best-selling book, Heavens on Earth: The Scientific Search for the Afterlife, Immortality, and Utopia, atheist Michael Shermer wonders if there are tennis courts and golf courses in heaven. Shermer explains:

In other words, are there any challenges? If there is no disease, sickness, aging, or death in heaven, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Famous Author Says ‘Boredom of Heaven Worse than Tortures of Hell’

Famous Author Says ‘Boredom of Heaven Worse than Tortures of Hell’

Science-fiction writer Isaac Asimov expressed the attitude many have about heaven when he wrote, "I don't believe in the afterlife, so I don't have to spend my whole life ...

[ Read More ]
The Joys in Heaven Go on Forever

The Joys in Heaven Go on Forever

This world and its history are prelude and foretaste; all the sunrises and sunsets, symphonies and rock concerts, feasts and friendships are but whispers. They are a prologue to the ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top