Sermon Illustrations
Instruments of Death Become Symbols of Eternal Life
Image: Gino SM / Lightstock
During World War II General Douglas MacArthur wanted an island airfield from which to launch his forces and so he invaded the Indonesian island of Biak. Six months after they secured the island, in June 1944, a chaplain named Leon Maltby arrived on the island to minister to ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: