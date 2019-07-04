Humanity Spent Four Billion Hours Watching Porn in One Year

We spend four billion hours a year watching porn. Sorry. I've just understated the problem. We dedicated well over four and a half billion hours to watching porn on one porn site in 2016. Humanity spent twice as much time viewing porn in a year as it has spent existing on planet Earth. It all adds up to over 500 thousand years worth of porn consumed in the span of 12 months. Since 2015, human beings have spent ...