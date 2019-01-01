Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Hollywood Actors Arrested in College Admissions Fraud

Hollywood Actors Arrested in College Admissions Fraud
Image: Win McNamee / Staff / Getty

In a coordinated effort across state lines, federal authorities announced charges and arrests for fifty people involved in a $25 million fraud operation targeting the college admission process. Wealthy parents paid bribe money to fake charities in order to ensure that their children would gain admittance to high profile schools, including Stanford, Yale, Georgetown, and the University of Southern California (USC). Among ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

How Telling Small Lies Tricks Your Brain into Telling Big Lies

How Telling Small Lies Tricks Your Brain into Telling Big Lies

Everyone lies once in a while, but according to a new study people who tell small, self-serving lies are likely to progress to bigger falsehoods, and over time, the brain appears to ...

[ Read More ]
Ethics and Compliance Experts Fined for Unethical Firing

Ethics and Compliance Experts Fined for Unethical Firing

Navex Global, a company which brands itself as "the ethics and compliance experts," is being fined by a local government agency for unethical behavior that fails to comply with state ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top