Hollywood Actors Arrested in College Admissions Fraud

Image: Win McNamee / Staff / Getty

In a coordinated effort across state lines, federal authorities announced charges and arrests for fifty people involved in a $25 million fraud operation targeting the college admission process. Wealthy parents paid bribe money to fake charities in order to ensure that their children would gain admittance to high profile schools, including Stanford, Yale, Georgetown, and the University of Southern California (USC). Among ...