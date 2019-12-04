Sermon Illustrations
Fine Print in Terms of Service Can Cost Eternally
Image: Westend61 / Getty
Donelan Andrews was rewarded with $10,000 by his travel insurance company, all for doing something he teaches students to do every day: read carefully. Squaremouth intentionally added language in its policy documentation offering a reward for anyone who was still reading the details. Their intent was to promote the idea of reading the details carefully, because failure to understand ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: