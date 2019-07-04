Sermon Illustrations
Eugene Peterson’s Encouraging Counsel to a Young Mother
Image: FatCamera / Getty
Years ago during graduate studies at Regent College, I had a desperate talk with Eugene Peterson about how my PhD had turned the words of God into a great, big research project. I was trying to read my lifeless Bible, but I was interrupted 1,000 times by children needing to be fed, changed, read to, ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: