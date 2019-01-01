Sermon Illustrations
The ‘Easter Effect’ and How it Changed the World
Image: KevinCarden / Lightstock
In a Wall Street Journalarticle, George Weigel gives a combination history lesson and apologetic for the Resurrection:
There is no accounting for the rise of Christianity without weighing the revolutionary effect on those nobodies of what they called “the Resurrection.” They encountered one whom they embraced as the Risen Lord, whom they first knew as the itinerant ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments