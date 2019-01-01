Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The ‘Easter Effect’ and How it Changed the World

The ‘Easter Effect’ and How it Changed the World
Image: KevinCarden / Lightstock

In a Wall Street Journalarticle, George Weigel gives a combination history lesson and apologetic for the Resurrection:

There is no accounting for the rise of Christianity without weighing the revolutionary effect on those nobodies of what they called “the Resurrection.” They encountered one whom they embraced as the Risen Lord, whom they first knew as the itinerant ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

A Scientist Asks, 'Is There Evidence for Easter?'

A Scientist Asks, 'Is There Evidence for Easter?'

Editor's Note: This is a very long illustration, so here are two suggestions: First, you could use the opening and closing quotes from Dr. Swamidass' testimony. Or, second, you can ...

[ Read More ]
The Resurrection is Based on Objective Facts not Personal Opinion

The Resurrection is Based on Objective Facts not Personal Opinion

Jesus’ resurrection either happened or it didn't. It is objective reality; and so it cannot be true for one person and false for another. To prove this point, Sean McDowell ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top