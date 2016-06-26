Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

Olympian Jim Thorpe Won Gold Medals with Discarded Shoes

Brian Kohout; source: Paul Dughi, "Olympics Flashback: Jim Thorpe won two Gold medals with shoes someone had thrown in the trash," Sports Raid (6-26-16)

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]Olympian Jim Thorpe Won Gold Medals with Discarded Shoes

The famous Olympic athlete Jim Thorpe was no stranger to adversity. Growing up in the early 1900's as a Native American, Jim experienced his fair share of racism and prejudice. But he also felt the blows of life. At the age of nine, his twin brother died. Within a few years, both of his parents also died, leaving Jim an orphan.

But God blessed Thorpe with at least one special talent—his athletic ability. He was one of the first players to ever play professional baseball and football. In 1913, Thorpe signed with the New York Giants, and he played six seasons in Major League Baseball between 1913 and 1919. In 1915, he joined the Canton Bulldogs American football team, helping them win three professional championships; he later played for six teams in the National Football League (NFL). He played as part of several all-American Indian teams throughout his career. From 1920 to 1921, Thorpe was nominally the first president of the American Professional Football Association (APFA), which became the NFL in 1922.

But in the midst of all of his accomplishments, perhaps his greatest was his two Gold medals in the 1912 summer Olympic games in Stockholm Sweden. Shortly before he was to start in the pentathlon, someone stole his shoes. Instead of giving up, Jim went to the trash and found two shoes … of two styles. One was an athletic shoe and another was a loafer. Each shoe was a different size. He compensated by adding an extra sock. He was determined to run the race that he had been asked to run. His perseverance and resolve to finish the race is what enabled him to run it. Jim was determined to run the race set before him with no excuses.

Brian Kohout; source: Paul Dughi, "Olympics Flashback: Jim Thorpe won two Gold medals with shoes someone had thrown in the trash," Sports Raid (6-26-16)

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Marathoner Comes in Last—for a Purpose

Marathoner Comes in Last—for a Purpose

Out of the 26,639 people who completed the 2016 Boston Marathon, 72-year-old Fran Drozdz finished 26,639th. Dead last. The roaring crowds and official coronations had departed. Workers ...

[ Read More ]
12-Year-Old Girl 'Accidentally' Runs Half Marathon

12-Year-Old Girl 'Accidentally' Runs Half Marathon

A 12-year-old girl accidentally ran a half marathon after signing up for a family-friendly 5K run. LeeAdianez Rodríguez-Espada, a 12-year-old student from New York, was worried ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Christmas Confessions: Decorator Dad | Chronicle Project | Preaching Today Media

Christmas Confessions: Decorator Dad | Chronicle Project

Christmas Confessions are humorous testimonials by individuals who have clearly missed the reason for the season. Not always repentant, rarely remorseful, these delinquents show how we can all get caught up in the holiday spirit - and lose sight of Jesus Christ. The Decorator Dad emphasizes on how the lights, decorations, and competition between decorating houses can lead to missing the meaning of Christmas. [ Read More ]
Gift Wars | The Sound Tank | Preaching Today Media

Gift Wars | The Sound Tank

Remember the reason for the season. Enjoy this funny new video about a Christmas gift giving competition. Merry “Christ”mas from all of us at The Sound Tank. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top