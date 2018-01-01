Wedding Ring Found 9 Years After Accidental Flush

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Staff Reporter, “9 years after being flushed, woman’s wedding ring appears,” SFGate (12-11-18)

Because of the tenacious attention to detail of a public servant, a woman was reunited with her wedding ring after nine years.

In 2009, Paula Stanton was given a ring by her husband Michael to celebrate their twentieth anniversary, but it slipped off her fingers ...